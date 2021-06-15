HINSDALE — A man was air-lifted to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after his vehicle hit a tree off Route 63, according to Hinsdale Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny.
The vehicle had been traveling south just after 4 p.m. when it swerved off the road, through the guardrail, and into the tree, said Zavorotny, adding that he didn't know what caused the driver to veer off the road.
The man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, and was conscious and able to talk when first responders arrived at the scene, according to Zavorotny. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.
The crash occurred just north of Pisgah State Park, according to Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj, who said he did not have additional information Tuesday night about the driver's identity.
No one else was involved in the crash.