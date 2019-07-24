ANTRIM — A Jeep collided head-on with a flatbed tow truck on Route 202 Tuesday, seriously injuring one person and closing the road for more than five hours, according to police.
The crash occurred at about 1:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Antrim Police Department.
The 2017 Jeep Wrangler, headed south toward downtown Antrim, veered into the northbound lane and was struck by a tow truck from Tim’s Truck Capital in Epsom, which was carrying a Ford pickup truck, police said.
The driver of the tow truck, Leonard Corson, 32, of Allenstown, braked hard and pulled to his right, but was unable to avoid the Jeep, driven by Richard Spedden, 64, of Clarksville, Md., police said.
Spedden, who was accompanied by two unidentified teenage passengers, struck the driver’s side of the tow truck’s cab and slid along the truck before spinning toward a stop in the center of the road, according to the release.
The male and female teens were able to get out of the Jeep, but Spedden was stuck behind the wheel as first responders arrived, police said.
The Jaws of Life were required to remove Spedden from the vehicle, and he was taken by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon with life-threatening injuries, police said. Dartmouth-Hitchcock officials could not be reached for information about his condition this morning.
Corson was taken by ambulance to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, while the teens were taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
An on-scene investigation left Route 202 closed until 7:20 p.m., police said. The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.
Police, fire and ambulance units from Bennington, Deering, Hillsboro and Washington; the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and State Police Troop G assisted at the scene, according to Antrim Police.