BRATTLEBORO — The man who was struck by a train in town late last week suffered life-threatening injuries, Brattleboro Police Lt. Adam Petlock said this morning.
In a news release early Saturday morning, Brattleboro police identified the man as James Dyer Jr. and said the agency, along with the Brattleboro Fire Department and Rescue Inc., had responded to Justin Holden Drive a few minutes after 7:45 p.m. Friday for a report of someone hit by a train.
Upon their arrival, officers found Dyer lying, seriously injured, in the area. Police spoke with railroad personnel and others present at the scene to confirm Dyer had been struck, according to the release.
In an emailed response to a Sentinel query Monday, Warner described Dyer as 31 and homeless and said he’d been living in a tent near the railroad tracks. Warner said the train involved was a New England Central Railroad freight train.
Dyer was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, police said in Saturday’s release.
Rick Adams, spokesman for Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, said in an email this morning the hospital can’t report Dyer’s condition without a known address.
“We have too many duplicate and common names in our patient records, which may lead to confusion,” he said.
Justin Holden Drive is off Putney Road just north of the roundabout at Chesterfield Road.