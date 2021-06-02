A man serving prison time for sexually assaulting a girl in Hinsdale several years ago has been indicted on new charges alleging he abused a different girl in the 1990s.
A grand jury handed down the new charges against Edward L. LeClair, 69, last week. The three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault allege he groped a girl younger than 13 at least twice in Hinsdale at some point between 1992 and 2000.
LeClair was listed as living in Brattleboro in November 2019 when he was charged in the previous case. In June 2020, he pleaded guilty to aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault and was sentenced to four to 10 years. According to those charges, he assaulted a girl younger than 13 at least twice between 2013 and 2016.
He is housed at the N.H. State Prison for Men in Concord, according to the N.H. Department of Corrections.
LeClair’s arraignment in the new case is scheduled for June 30 in Cheshire County Superior Court.