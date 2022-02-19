An area man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually assaulting a young girl in Hinsdale in the 1990s.
Edward L. LeClair, 69, was sentenced to two to 10 years in N.H. State Prison after pleading guilty in Cheshire County Superior Court to two charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
The sentence, which was worked out as part of a plea deal, will be concurrent with a four-to-10-year prison sentence he is already serving. In that separate case, LeClair pleaded guilty in 2020 to aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault of another Hinsdale girl between 2013 and 2016.
LeClair lived in Brattleboro at the time of his arrest in 2019.
According to the new charges, LeClair committed a “pattern” of sexual assault against a Hinsdale girl between 1992 and 2000. The girl was under 13 at the time and known to LeClair. The previous charges also involved a girl under the age of 13 and known to LeClair.
In a statement read on her behalf to the court during LeClair’s hearing Tuesday, the victim in this case said that she has grown into a strong woman who deserves justice after years of trauma stemming from the sexual assault.
She blamed the criminal justice system for the delay in convicting LeClair, saying the system would have required her to go on the witness stand as a young girl to get justice.
Judge Elizabeth M. Leonard said that she very much appreciated the woman’s statement and added that she is sorry the woman feels the criminal justice system failed her. With the new sentence, Leonard said that LeClair, given his age, could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
LeClair has two prior felony convictions in Vermont for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, according to earlier reporting by The Sentinel.