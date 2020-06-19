An area man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting a young girl in Hinsdale several years ago.
Edward L. LeClair, 68, was sentenced to four to 10 years in N.H. State Prison after pleading guilty to aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault in Cheshire County Superior Court. The sentence was worked out as part of a plea agreement.
LeClair was living in Brattleboro as of November, when he was indicted on the charges, according to court records.
According to the charges, LeClair committed a “pattern” of sexual assault against the girl at some point between 2013 and 2016, molesting her at least twice. He also forced her to touch his genitals through his clothes. The girl was under 13 at the time and known to LeClair.
LeClair has two prior felony convictions in Vermont for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, prosecutor John Webb said in court Thursday.
In addition to the prison sentence imposed Thursday, LeClair will be subject to an additional suspended sentence of 3½ to 7 years. That sentence could be imposed if he fails to remain on good behavior or violates an order that he have no contact with the victim.