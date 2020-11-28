A man accused of trying to burglarize a Chesterfield home in September, then leading police on a high-speed chase, was sentenced to prison time after pleading to two felonies.
Louis Mims, 60, pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to attempted burglary and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to two to four years in N.H. State Prison, according to Cheshire County Superior Court records.
In a news release at the time of his arrest, Chesterfield police said a neighbor called to report a suspicious person knocking on the door of a home on Winchester Road around 11 a.m. According to police, an officer responded to the area, where he saw an SUV drive across a lawn and park behind a residence.
The driver, later identified as Mims, tried to enter the home and immediately drove off when the officer ordered him to stop, police said.
Police said Mims led police on a chase that crossed Route 9 and ended when he crashed into a tree at the intersection of Streeter Hill Road and Pond Brook Road.
According to the burglary charge filed against him, Mims had tried to get into the home by removing a window screen. The reckless conduct charge relates to his driving “well above the posted speed limits” and failing to stop at a stop sign before crossing Route 9.
Police previously said Mims is from Connecticut. Court documents list him as homeless, and he was held in Cheshire County jail between his arrest and sentencing.
He also received a suspended sentence of one to three years, which won’t be imposed as long as he remains on good behavior for the next five years.