ANTRIM — The authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Antrim, after firefighters found a deceased man at a house early Friday morning.
The N.H. Attorney General's Office said there does not appear to be any danger to the public.
Firefighters were called to 5 Gregg Lake Road a little before 3 a.m. for a report of a structure fire with someone still in the home, on the couch and bleeding, Antrim Fire Chief Marshall Gale said. Firefighters extricated the man and put out the fire, which was mostly limited to a different room in the house, Gale said. The man was dead and had signs of "obvious trauma," he said.
The death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation, Gale said.
Gale said a woman and child were outside the home when firefighters arrived. They were uninjured.
Authorities have not released the man's identity.
Town and county land records list the owners of 5 Gregg Lake Road as Jason W. Beam and Julie L. Patten.