WINDHAM — A local man enraged by politics during last year’s primary election has pleaded guilty to slapping a 15-year-old at Windham’s polling place and assaulting two intervening adults, according to police.
Patrick Bradley, 35, was also accused of throwing campaign signs with former President Donald Trump’s name, swearing at supporters and trying to knock over a tent on Feb. 11, 2020.
Bradley was charged with three counts of simple assault and a single count of disorderly conduct. Records show he was on probation at the time for a 2017 case involving reckless conduct, driving with a suspended license, disobeying police, resisting arrest, simple assault and violating parole.
According to police, a judge accepted a plea deal for the election day assaults this week, requiring Bradley to spend 120 days in a House of Corrections. The deal threatens an additional year of confinement if Bradley is not on good behavior for two years after his release.
While free on bail in March 2020, records show that he was arrested again, for disobeying his bail conditions.
Police said Bradley’s probation officer called the department to report finding a gun and materials to smoke marijuana, both things a judge prohibited him from having.
Bradley apologized for his actions at a court hearing early in the case, noting, “I made a huge mistake.”