PETERBOROUGH — A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Wilton Road in Peterborough late Saturday night.
According to Fire Chief Ed Walker, a motorist was alone in a vehicle heading west on Wilton Road shortly before 11 p.m., when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle with a man and a juvenile female inside. The man in the eastbound vehicle, who was driving, died at the scene, Walker said.
When asked the victim's name, Walker deferred to the Peterborough Police Department. Via a sheriff dispatcher, the Peterborough Police Department declined to comment because the N.H. State Police were on the scene and are investigating the crash. The state trooper handling the crash was not immediately available for more information Sunday.
Walker said the man who was traveling alone and the girl were both taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for non-life-threatening injuries.