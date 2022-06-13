We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
NELSON — A man suffered life-threatening injuries when his ATV crashed on Center Pond Road Saturday night, according to the N.H. Fish and Game Department.
Conservation officers responded around 8:40 p.m. to find the man unconscious, Fish and Game said in a news release Sunday evening. Keene Fire Department medical personnel performed lifesaving measures and the man was flown by helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, the release states.
Law enforcement determined the man was driving on Center Pond Road when he attempted to turn, making the tires catch traction and causing the vehicle to roll, according to Fish and Game. After the crash, the man was able to get back on the ATV and drive a short distance back the way he came, the release states.
He soon fell off the vehicle and was found in the roadway by neighbors, who called 911.
The release states the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation and law enforcement is withholding the rider’s name pending notification of his family, the release states.
N.H. State Police and fire departments from Keene and Harrisville assisted at the scene.