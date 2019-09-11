A Manchester man accused of stealing a car last October in Walpole, N.H., and leading police on a chase through Vermont before stabbing a state trooper in New Salem, Mass., is expected to plead guilty this month in a Massachusetts court.
Meanwhile, Nghia V. Le, 19, has been indicted on a felony theft charge in New Hampshire in connection with the alleged Walpole carjacking.
Massachusetts State Police said at the time that Le was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Walpole around noon on Oct. 19. He subsequently took that car, a Toyota Camry, from the other driver and fled south on Interstate 91 through Vermont and Massachusetts, according to police.
Police pursued Le to the intersection of Route 202 and Fay Road in New Salem, Mass., where he crashed the Camry, according to Massachusetts State Police. Le started stabbing a state trooper and was shot, non-fatally, by police, the agency said.
The trooper, Mark Whitcomb, survived.
Last month, a Cheshire County grand jury indicted Le on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, alleging he stole the Camry from Elizabeth Prentiss while she was stopped at the intersection of Route 123 and Valley Road in Walpole.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but a means of charging someone with a crime.
Le has yet to be arraigned on the Cheshire County charge.
In Massachusetts, he is charged with multiple felonies, including armed assault with intent to murder.
A change of plea hearing — the purpose of which is for a defendant to plead guilty — is scheduled for Sept. 27 in Franklin Superior Court in Greenfield, Mass., according to Mary Carey, a spokeswoman for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.