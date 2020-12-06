PETERBOROUGH — A pedestrian suffered minor injuries Saturday morning, after he was struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to help at the scene of a multi-car pileup on Route 202, according to police.
Joshua Freeman, 32, of Milford, was driving when his vehicle left the roadway due to the hazardous conditions caused by Saturday's snowstorm. While in his car, he saw an accident on the road, and walked over to help those involved, according to Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard.
The accident was caused by a pickup truck losing control on the slippery road and getting stuck in the middle of the state highway. A second car was unable to stop, and hit the truck, Guinard explained.
A third vehicle was able to stop after coming upon the crash, but was struck by a tractor-trailer shortly after, he said. After that collision, the tractor-trailer's backside slid sideways, striking Freeman in the right leg.
He has minor scrapes and cuts to his leg, Guinard said, and was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough as a precaution.
All vehicles were able to be driven from the scene, he noted.