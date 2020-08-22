ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — A man was found dead of an apparent suicide Friday in his home after authorities were called to a structure fire in an adjacent barn, Vermont State Police said.
Police were notified shortly before 4 p.m. of a man possibly armed in a home at 75 Parker Hill Road adjacent to a barn that was on fire, according to a news release from Vermont State Police.
After troopers secured the area, they searched the home and found resident Jeffrey Burkert, 58, deceased, the news release said. No one else was injured.
An autopsy will be conducted and the incident is under investigation by the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Police said there's no indication of any threat to the public.
The barn was destroyed by the fire, which is considered suspicious, the news release said, and is under investigation by the Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.
Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.