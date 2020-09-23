Authorities believe a man found dead in northern Coos County Tuesday under suspicious circumstances is a Keene resident reported missing earlier this week.
Law enforcement officials have characterized the circumstances as a "suspicious death," according to a news release on Wednesday afternoon from N.H. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and N.H. State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes.
Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene, was reported missing on Monday when he didn't show up to work in Jaffrey. Friends and family had not heard from him since Saturday, State Police said in an earlier news release.
Authorities believe a body discovered Tuesday afternoon in the unincorporated area of Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant in Coos County is Amerault, Wednesday's news release says.
Investigators do not believe there is any danger to the public, based on the current information, according to the release. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
Anyone with information about where Amerault was since Saturday is asked to call N.H. State Police at 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477).