PETERBOROUGH — A New Hampton man faces charges including possessing a stolen handgun and transporting drugs after police responded to a crash on Route 101 East late Thursday.
Police say they found Jonathan May, 34, to have heroin, methamphetamine and a stolen 9 mm handgun after they were called to a single-vehicle crash at about 11:40 p.m. May also briefly resisted arrest, according to a news release Friday from Peterborough police.
May, the vehicle’s sole occupant, was not injured in the crash, but his vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage and was towed, the news release said.
He was charged with possession of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property-firearm, resisting arrest and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, police said.
He was held without bail and scheduled to appear Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.