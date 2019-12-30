A Keene man arrested Saturday is accused of stealing more than 100 video discs from a Redbox machine, according to police.
Because their combined value was more than $1,500, Nicholas A. Benton, 39, was charged with felony-level theft by unauthorized taking, Keene police Lt. Mike Kopcha said.
Benton also had two bench warrants for his arrest from other jurisdictions, Kopcha said.
Keene police responded to the reported theft from Cumberland Farms’ Redbox machine Nov. 26.
Lt. Steven Tenney said surveillance video showed a gray truck pulling up to the machine. Kopcha said officers discovered a license plate in more camera footage and tracked down Benson with that information.
Kopcha said the Redbox machine didn’t appear to be broken into, so it’s still unclear how it was accessed. Police did not recover the missing discs, he added.
Benson is slated for arraignment in Cheshire County Superior Court Jan. 16.
