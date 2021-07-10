CHARLESTOWN — One man died Saturday evening when a small airplane he was riding in crashed at Morningside Flight Park, according to a news release from the Charlestown Police Department.
At about 5:30 p.m., the town's dispatch center was alerted to the crash of an ultra-light single-engine aircraft, which was carrying two men, the release says. One was found dead at the scene, and the other was transported to a hospital for serious injuries.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have taken the lead on the investigation, which is still ongoing, according to the release.
Charlestown Police Chief Patrick Connors declined to provide further details at the crash scene.
In addition to Charlestown police and fire departments, the release says N.H. State Police, Claremont Fire Department and Golden Cross Ambulance Service assisted on the scene.
Morningside Flight Park is a destination for hang gliding, paragliding, ziplining and camping.
This is a developing story.
Sentinel photographer Hannah Schroeder contributed to this report.