SURRY — A man died in a two-alarm house fire on Webster Road early this morning, Surry’s fire chief said.
The man was unaccounted for when fire crews arrived and found heavy fire in the rear of the one-story home shortly after 1 a.m., Chief Joshua Brooks said. Brooks said finding the man and fighting the fire were made difficult by obstructions in the house. After firefighters located the man, first responders tried life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Brooks said.
A woman at the house was outside, and was helped away from the house by a state trooper, Brooks said. She was taken by DiLuzio Ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for treatment of smoke inhalation, along with a firefighter who suffered a minor injury. The firefighter was treated and released, Brooks said.
He did not have information on the residents’ identities.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bedroom where it started, but the house suffered significant smoke and fire damage, Brooks said. Firefighters were on-scene until about 8:45 a.m.
The fire is not considered suspicious at this time. The N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire and more information is anticipated later today, Brooks said.
