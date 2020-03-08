FITZWILLIAM — A man has died and a woman was injured in a fire on Royalston Road in Fitzwilliam Sunday morning, fire officials said.
A dog and four cats also died in the fire, officials said.
The N.H. Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene just after 9:30 a.m., according to Fire Marshal Paul Parisi. The victims were both senior citizens, he said, and the woman was brought to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene with non-life-threatening injuries. There was no information on the names of the victims or their relationship to one another.
Fitzwilliam Fire Chief Adam Dubriske said there was heavy smoke upon firefighters' arrival, about 90 seconds after the call came in, and he upgraded the fire to a second alarm. Nine towns assisted Fitzwilliam at the scene or drafting water from a nearby brook.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The fire is still under investigation, officials said.