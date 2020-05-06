BELLOWS FALLS — A driver died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was pulled over by police Tuesday night, according to Vermont State Police.
The Bellows Falls Police Department stopped the driver, who was male, after observing a traffic violation on Rockingham Street (Route 5) near Summer Street at around 7:45 p.m., Vermont State Police said in a news release.
“The death investigation is in its preliminary stages, and no further information is available,” the release said.
The release did not identify the driver or say exactly why he was pulled over. The trooper investigating the incident was not in the office Wednesday morning for further comment.