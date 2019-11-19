BRATTLEBORO — A town resident was charged Friday by Brattleboro police after allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a parked car.
Alan Stay Jr., 31, was charged with grand larceny, according to a news release from the Brattleboro Police Department.
On Nov. 10, police responded to a report of a suspicious male walking around the area of Technology Drive and Putney Road, but he and his car were gone by the time officers arrived, the news release said. They found a catalytic converter stolen from a car in a nearby parking lot.
Stay was located by police on Friday, according to the release. He was released on citation to appear in court on Monday, but staff at the Windham Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court had no information on that appearance Tuesday morning.
This is one of many catalytic converter thefts the police department has responded to in the past few months, the release stated. Police believe there are other people involved in these thefts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7950 or its tip line at 802-251-8188.