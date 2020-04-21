A Keene man has been charged after police say a car was stolen from a local automotive-repair shop Monday.
Chip E. Smith, 46, of Keene, faces one count of receiving stolen property at or greater than $1,501, a felony. He is being held and is scheduled to be arraigned today in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Smith had been out on bail since late last week after being arraigned on a burglary charge in connection with a break-in at Jake’s 5 Star Convenience and Deli on Roxbury Street, police said. Smith is accused of breaking into the store and stealing three donation jars.
Keene police were called to Wilder Automotive on Washington Street around noon for a report of a missing car that had been parked in the lot, as well as to investigate what appeared to be several cars that had been gone through, Lt. Steven Tenney said Tuesday. It doesn’t appear anything was taken from those cars, he said.
Keene police put out a be-on-the-lookout notice for the missing vehicle, and within almost an hour, they heard from Peterborough police who had stopped the car, Tenney said.
An investigation found that Smith had taken the car, he said.