SWANZEY — Police charged a Swanzey man with felony driving while intoxicated, following a motorcycle crash in town Thursday night.
Alex Drouin, 31, was driving a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle with a juvenile passenger along Eaton Road around 7 p.m. at an “excessive rate of speed,” according to a news release Friday from Swanzey police.
Officer Joseph Szuch tried to stop Drouin but lost sight of him, the police statement says. When Szuch found Drouin, he and the passenger were in a ditch on the side of Eaton Road, according to the police report of the incident.
Both Drouin and the unidentified juvenile were transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center. Drouin suffered serious bodily injury in the crash, police say. His passenger suffered “non-life-threatening” injuries, according to police.
Drouin was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned July 16 in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Investigation of the crash is ongoing, police say, and anyone with information is urged to contact Swanzey Police at (603) 352-2869.