BRATTLEBORO — Police said they arrested a man Monday on charges including attempted murder stemming from an incident in town last week.
Pedro A. Ocasio, 19, is being held without bail and is due to appear in court Tuesday, Brattleboro police said in a Facebook post Monday.
Ocasio is accused of firing a gun at two people at a bus stop on Elliot Street July 29 at around 7:30 p.m., police said in a previous news release that identified him as the suspect. The people, whom Ocasio knew, were not injured, according to the release.
Ocasio turned himself in at the Windham County courthouse in Brattleboro Monday and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
He was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated domestic assault, police said.
The news release does not list Ocasio's town of residence. Brattleboro police were not immediately reachable for comment Monday evening.