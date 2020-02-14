WINDHAM — The sight of Trump supporters outside the polls at Windham High School made Patrick Bradley very angry.
He became so enraged that he slapped a 15-year-old juvenile across the face, assaulted two adults who tried to intervene and threw some campaign signs that supported President Donald Trump, according to police Chief Gerald Lewis.
He also tried to knock over a tent that sheltered several other Trump supporters near a polling place, Lewis said.
After an investigation, Bradley, 34, of 3 Lisa Road, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with three counts of simple assault and a single count of disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody without incident, the chief said.
He was then transported to the Rockingham County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $5,000 cash bail as well as an administrative hold for a probation violation. Bradley is expected to be arraigned Friday.
The alleged assault happened at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday, after Bradley had exited the polls, according to Lewis.