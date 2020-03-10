Police have arrested a local man they say may have been involved in selling methamphetamine in the Keene area.
Christopher T. Vaine, 38, of Winchester, pleaded not guilty Monday in Cheshire County Superior Court to possession with intent to distribute and to possessing a handgun in violation of the state’s “armed career criminal” law, according to court documents.
He is being held without bail in Cheshire County jail.
According to an affidavit written by Keene Police Detective Donald W. Lundin, Vaine kept drugs and a handgun in a padlocked room he rented in the basement of a Pearl Street apartment in Keene.
Police discovered the room while responding to an unrelated call in December and subsequently applied for a search warrant to enter, the affidavit states.
Inside, police found plastic containers with suspected meth and a black briefcase filled with 48 cylindrical containers of different substances, labeled with names or nicknames of illegal drugs, including cocaine, “molly” and “green meth,” Lundin wrote.
The room also contained hypodermic needles, bongs and a digital scale, in addition to the handgun, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit indicates Vaine was already on Keene police’s radar.
Lundin wrote that in July, law enforcement in Maine said two people had been stopped with what they said was meth they had purchased in Keene from someone named “Chris.” According to the Maine law-enforcement source, the person in question had reportedly been ordering pounds of meth through the mail and selling it for $400 an ounce.
Maine law enforcement later told Keene about a Facebook account associated with “Chris,” and Keene police identified its owner as Vaine, according to the affidavit.
The armed career criminal statute forbids anyone convicted of at least three violent or controlled-drug felonies from possessing a firearm. It carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.