MANCHESTER — The man charged with opening fire during a wedding at a Pelham church is now accused of a jailhouse attack the day before he was scheduled for a bail hearing.
On Monday, 37-year-old Dale Holloway allegedly assaulted an individual at the Valley Street jail in Manchester where he is being held without bail.
Holloway is facing attempted murder and related charges after the Oct. 12 shooting at New England Pentecostal Ministries Church in Pelham.
Holloway, armed with a handgun, allegedly opened fire at a wedding, wounding a bishop and a bride-to-be. He also struck the groom with the handgun, authorities said.
An investigation into the attack is underway by the New Hampshire attorney general's office and the Manchester Police Department, according to a statement released late Monday afternoon.
Holloway was scheduled for a bail hearing Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua.
In the wake of the new allegations, the hearing was postponed.