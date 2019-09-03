Keene police say they arrested a man Monday after he fired a handgun during an argument in the woods.
Thomas R. Patnaude, 51, of Keene was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, a felony. He was released on bail and is scheduled for arraignment later this month, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney.
Tenney said police were notified of a disturbance in the stretch of woods between Court Street and Route 9 around 2:15 p.m. As they headed to the scene, officers heard a single gunshot, according to Tenney.
When they reached him, Patnaude was carrying a handgun, according to Tenney, who said he was compliant with police.
Tenney said Patnaude appears to have fired into the ground during an argument. Several others were present.
“At this point there’s no indication that it was pointed at anyone,” Tenney said.