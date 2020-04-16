Keene police have arrested a man they say broke into a convenience store on Roxbury Street earlier this week and stole three donation jars.
Chip Smith, 46, of Keene, is charged with one count of burglary, in connection with the break-in at Jake's 5 Star Convenience and Deli, Lt. Steven Tenney said Thursday. He said police took Smith into custody Thursday morning without incident while he was walking on Island Street. A warrant had been signed for Smith's arrest Wednesday night, Tenney said.
Smith is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.
The three donation jars were taken from the front counter of the store at 65 Roxbury St. Monday night. The jars collected money to benefit The Community Kitchen in Keene, BAPS Hindu temple and a veterans organization, owner Dhruv Patel said previously.
Tenney said Tuesday that there was an undisclosed amount of cash in the jars, and no merchandise was taken from the store. Security-camera footage showed someone breaking the glass front door of the store with a hammer, he said.