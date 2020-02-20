A man faces animal cruelty charges after he left his dog in his car for hours Wednesday night, Keene police say.
Officers were called to Main Street near Railroad Street around 9:15 p.m. to check on the dog, according to Lt. Steven Tenney.
The car was covered in frost, he said, and officers found a small, short-haired, whimpering pup that “had relieved itself all over the car, indicating it had been left there for quite a while.” Police guessed the dog was in the car for at least three hours.
Tenney said officers found the owner, Donald G. Taylor, 40, of North Carolina, downtown and confronted him about the pet. Taylor was intoxicated, Tenney said, and police tried to convince him to find a responsible way home, but he was “belligerent and refused” to do what officers asked.
They ultimately arrested Taylor, who tried to turn away from them and fell to the ground, Tenney said. He was charged with resisting arrest and cruelty to animals, and officers took him to the county jail, where he was held in protective custody after he was bailed. His arraignment is slated for March 3 in 8th Circuit Court District Division in Keene.
Tenney said police took the dog, which he said seemed OK after getting warm, to the Monadnock Humane Society.