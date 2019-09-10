A former local resident is charged with vandalizing Margaritas in June, in an incident police say caused $4,400 worth of damage to the Keene restaurant.
Benjamin M. Christgau, 42, was indicted last month on a felony charge of criminal mischief. An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but a means of charging someone with a crime.
Prosecutors allege Christgau — a former Keene resident whose address is listed in court documents as the Hillsborough County jail in Manchester — threw rocks through the windows of the Main Street restaurant, damaging two windows, four chairs and a lamp fixture.
The cost to replace the windows was about $3,550, while the other items accounted for $950, according to an affidavit written by Keene police Officer Arthur Harvey.
Harvey wrote that he was called to Margaritas around 5 a.m. on June 25 for a report of a sound of glass shattering and an alarm.
At the restaurant, Harvey observed two broken windows, shattered glass inside and outside the building and several rocks inside, he wrote.
Reviewing cellphone footage filmed by a witness, Harvey recognized Christgau, who he had interacted with previously, according to the affidavit. The video shows Christgau walking near the restaurant, going out of view before the sound of glass shattering is heard, and then leaving the area with what appears to be an injured ankle, Harvey wrote.
Police officers soon located Christgau, who was bleeding from a cut on his ankle and taken to the hospital, according to Harvey’s account.
Harvey wrote that he interviewed Christgau at the ER. “Benjamin admitted to vandalizing Margaritas,” Harvey wrote. “He was unsure as to exactly how or what he threw but recalled he may have used a rock.”
The affidavit does not indicate any possible reasons for the vandalism.