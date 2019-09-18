A man is facing theft charges after, Keene police say, he stole more than $200 worth of items from unlocked cars on Elm Street.
Donald W. Miller, 50, who is homeless, was charged with two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney. He was also charged with violation of his parole, Tenney said.
Miller took the items from two cars on Aug. 28, Tenney said, consisting of a $200 car dash camera, about $20 in change and a few miscellaneous items worth about $30.
Police were able to locate Miller using footage from a home’s security camera, according to Tenney.