A Vermont man has been charged with shooting Zachariah McAllister last month while McAllister was wanted by police, days after McAllister allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Brattleboro and Walpole.
Christopher Silva, 29, of Westminster, was charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the alleged Sept. 17 incident in the Vermont towns of Mount Holly and Ludlow, according to a news release Tuesday from Vermont State Police. Silva was already in custody on other charges.
According to the release, Silva and McAllister, also of Westminster, had some sort of altercation in a Mount Holly residence that night, during which Silva shot at McAllister and missed.
Holding him at gunpoint, Silva then forced McAllister to drive him south on Route 103 into Ludlow, the release said. McAllister got out of the vehicle, and Silva fired at him again, hitting his right forearm, according to Vermont State Police. McAllister’s injuries were not life threatening.
Police had received a report of gunfire in Ludlow on Sept. 17 shortly before midnight, but did not learn the full details of the incident until later, the release said.
At the time, McAllister was wanted on multiple charges in Windham County, Vt., including several stemming from what police have described as a high-speed chase that began in Brattleboro and passed through Walpole on Sept. 11. He is also facing charges relating to alleged drug trafficking.
The Sept. 11 incident put schools and businesses in parts of Walpole on lockdown as officers searched for McAllister. Police ultimately determined that he likely crossed the Connecticut River into Vermont after crashing his car and injuring a Walpole resident driving another vehicle.
McAllister was arrested Sept. 21 when he was found hiding in a home in Saxtons River, Vt., according to police. Silva had tipped police off to McAllister's location after being arrested on drug charges, a Bellows Falls police officer wrote in an affidavit.
Affidavits filed in court indicate that police believe McAllister and Silva had worked together to sell drugs in Vermont. Both men are now facing drug charges in federal court.
After McAllister’s arrest, Vermont State Police said he had been shot and wounded, and records filed in Silva’s case had indicated he was under investigation for a recent shooting. But officials did not confirm that Silva is accused of shooting McAllister before now.
Tuesday’s news release from Vermont State Police did not say what led to the alleged altercation between the two men.
Silva is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in the Windsor Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in White River Junction.