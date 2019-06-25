SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The West Springfield resident accused of causing a crash that killed seven motorcycle riders is to be arraigned on charges of negligent homicide in New Hampshire today.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, waived extradition from Massachusetts Monday in a hearing in Springfield District Court and was then turned over to the custody of New Hampshire officials, said Jane E. Young, Deputy Attorney General of New Hampshire.
His arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster, N.H., Young said.
Zhukovskyy was arrested by Massachusetts State Police on a fugitive from justice charge at about 8 a.m. at his home, after a warrant for his arrest for seven counts of negligent homicide was issued in New Hampshire, she said, in a written statement.
Zhukovskyy was driving a Ford pickup truck with an attached empty trailer when he struck a group of motorcyclists at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, on Route 2 in Randolph, authorities said. He was driving for Westfield Transport, of West Springfield, at the time of the crash.
Five of the seven killed were members of Jarheads Motorcycle Club, which is a group of U.S. Marine veterans that focuses on helping fellow veterans. The other two were club supporters.
Those killed are Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, who were riding together on one bike; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; and New Hampshire residents Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook; Albert Mazza, 49, of Lee; Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington and Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord. Perry and Oakes were also riding together, Young said.
Two Western Massachusetts residents were also injured in the crash. Joshua Morin, 45, of Dalton is in stable condition in Maine Medical Center and Steve Lewis, 58, of Brimfield was treated and released from an area hospital after the crash, she said.
Massachusetts State Police said troopers also found wax packets containing a residue suspected of being heroin when they arrested Zhukovskyy. That substance has been sent to the crime lab to be tested; after that police will decide if additional charges should be filed against him.
A month ago, Zhukovskyy was arrested in East Windsor, Conn., on a drunken driving charge. He is scheduled to be arraigned on that charge on June 26 in Enfield Superior Court, according to court records.
According to court records, Zhukovskyy was arrested by East Windsor police on Prospect Road on May 11 at 10:15 a.m. He was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol.
He was released from custody after posting $2,500 bail. He was due to be arraigned on the charge on May 20, but the hearing was postponed because his lawyer had a scheduling conflict.
The new date of the arraignment is listed as June 26 in Enfield (Conn.) Superior Court; in light of the new charges, it is not clear if that will go on as scheduled.
Court records list his occupation as a truck driver.
Zhukovskyy was also arrested earlier this year in Texas, where he was accused of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lt. Steve Dorris of the Baytown, Texas, police department, said officers were called to a Denny’s around 2 a.m. on Feb. 11 for a report of an intoxicated person.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was at the counter. Officers believed he was under the influence of some type of drug — which he denied, the lieutenant said. Officers found a crack pipe in Zhukovskyy’s pocket, according to the police report.
The Texas arrest report lists Zhukovskyy’s occupation as truck driver and his hometown as West Springfield, Mass., Dorris said.