The Vernon, Vt., man accused of killing his mother and his grandfather, a part-time Chesterfield resident, died in Keene Thursday, according to federal court documents.
Prosecutors dismissed charges against Nathan Carman, 29, saying they "received information from the U.S. Marshal that Carman died on or about June 15, 2023. Dismissal of the charges against Carman is thus appropriate."
Carman, who was an inmate at the Cheshire County jail, was found dead in his cell around 3 a.m., according to Superintendent Doug Iosue, who said Carman was alone in his cell at the time. Keene police are investigating the death, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord will determine the official cause, Iosue said.
Carman was charged last year with murder on the high seas and other charges related to fraud to obtain family and insurance funds in connection with the death of his mother, Linda Carman.
An indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont alleges Carman also shot and killed his maternal grandfather, John Chakalos, at Chakalos’ home in Windsor, Conn., in 2013. Chakalos also owned a home in Chesterfield at the time of his death.
Then, in 2016, the indictment alleges Carman killed his mother and sank his boat during a supposed fishing trip off the coast of Rhode Island. The indictment, signed by U.S. Attorney Nikolas Kerest, charges Carman in connection with his mother's death but does not include a murder charge related to his grandfather's.
The indictment alleges that both killings were part of a scheme to obtain money and property from the Chakalos estate and related family trusts. As a result of his grandfather’s death, Nathan Carman received $550,000, according to the indictment, which also alleges Carman attempted to defraud the company that insured his fishing boat.
The indictment states Chakalos made “tens of millions of dollars by building and renting nursing homes and through other real estate ventures."
