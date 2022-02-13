Keene police have arrested a Brattleboro man who they say fired at least two gunshots outside a Central Square bar late Saturday night while fighting with another patron.
The shooting occurred behind The Pour House around 11:45 p.m. and caused a "chaotic scene," Keene police said in a news release Sunday. Nobody is believed to have been shot, police said.
Trevis T. Brown, 25, of Brattleboro was charged Sunday morning with reckless conduct, a felony, according to the release. Keene police said Brown left the scene of shooting last night but walked into police headquarters on Marlboro Street Sunday morning, where he was interviewed and subsequently arrested.
In the news release, Keene police say Brown had gotten into an altercation with another man inside The Pour House on Saturday night. Staff intervened and escorted Brown out of the bar's main entrance, while taking the other man out the back door, the release states.
Brown went around building and confronted the man, striking him a number of times before being pulled away by bystanders, according to police. Brown then fired a handgun at least twice, the release states.
Police said Brown was last seen Saturday night fleeing toward West Street with a woman believed to be his girlfriend.
Pour House owner Dorrie Masten said she gave Keene police security footage that showed a man whom Brattleboro police later identified as Brown. The Central Square bar also posted the images, which have since been removed, on its Facebook page.
Masten confirmed Sunday that Brown and the other man had gotten into an argument Saturday night. After both men were removed from the bar, Brown confronted the other man at his car in the Cheshire County parking lot behind the building, she said.
"Then everyone heard gunshots and it was sheer chaos," she said.
Masten, who was inside The Pour House but went out to the parking lot after the shooting, said her staff tried to keep customers in the bar so they were safe.
The man who'd been escorted to his car didn't appear to have any gunshot wounds, she said. But Masten said he had a head injury and "looked like he was in bad shape."
An employee at Sole's B.A.R. was also injured while helping break up the altercation and was taken to the hospital, she said. Masten said multiple workers at the Winter Street speakeasy, which opened last year in the building she owns, had intervened.
"The staff at Sole's were remarkable,” she said. "They put their lives on the line trying to save someone."
Masten said Sunday none of her employees were injured. Still, she added, "everybody's kind of in shock."
Brown was released on bail Sunday, police said in the news release. He is scheduled to be arraigned March 1 in Cheshire County Superior Court.
The case remains under investigation and additional charges may be brought in connection with the incident, according to Keene police. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Detective Steven LaMears at 603-357-9820.