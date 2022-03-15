The Brattleboro man accused of firing a gun outside a bar in downtown Keene last month is facing felony charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault.
Prosecutors allege Trevis T. Brown, 25, who was arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court on March 1, fired a gun during a fight outside The Pour House on Feb. 12. Brown has also been charged with two counts of criminal threatening and one count of attempted criminal mischief, according to court documents.
He was released on $500 bail and ordered to stay away from the bar, court documents state.
Keene police Detective Steven LaMears wrote in an affidavit that the department received 12 911 calls around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 12 reporting gunfire in the alley between West and Winter streets.
Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered blood and two 9-millimeter casings in a parking lot and spoke with a man who was bleeding from his face and head, LaMears wrote. Police at the time said nobody was believed to have been shot, and court documents don't indicate otherwise.
The man told police that he'd gotten into a fight with someone in The Pour House that had continued in the rear parking lot, the affidavit states. Police confirmed this through interviews with staff from the bar, who also provided video of the incident, LaMears wrote.
The Pour House staff told police they escorted the man and his girlfriend to their car in the alley after an argument in the bar led him to push another man, who was later identified as Brown, LaMears wrote in the affidavit.
Brown was also asked to leave the bar and upon doing so walked around the building, where he approached the other man’s car and punched the window, according to the court documents.
The man got out of his car, and he and Brown started fighting, LaMears wrote in the affidavit. Video from The Pour House and from the Cheshire County Complex Building show Brown striking the other man several times with the handgun, court documents state.
Several bystanders attempted to step in and break up the fight, but “eventually everyone ended up on the ground,” according to the affidavit.
In a video recorded by a witness, a voice that appears to be Brown's can be heard twice stating, “I’m going to shoot you,” before two gunshots are heard, LaMears wrote. Video also showed two muzzle flashes that were pointed in the air and showed Brown pointing the gun at the other man as the man ran away, court documents state.
Brown turned himself in to Keene police the next morning after he learned that his photo had been posted to social media in an effort to identify him, according to the affidavit.
LaMears wrote in the affidavit that Brown confirmed the details of the video in an interview, with the exception that he stated that he did not strike the other man with the handgun.