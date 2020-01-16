A Bay State man accused of a November murder in Athol, Mass., had been arrested months earlier on theft charges out of Swanzey, according to court documents.
Keith David Hamel, 23, has been charged with killing Kelsey Clifford, 26, of Leominster, Mass., who was found dead near Athol’s wastewater treatment plant Nov. 11, according to a news release from the Northwestern (Mass.) District Attorney’s Office.
Hamel has recent addresses in both Athol and nearby Gardner, Mass., according to court documents. The N.H. Union Leader reported Hamel’s connection to the Cheshire County case Wednesday.
Hamel, who has been held without bail in Massachusetts since his arrest Nov. 18, was arraigned Wednesday in Franklin Superior Court in Greenfield on one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, two counts of misleading police and four counts of tampering with evidence.
Prosecutors allege he killed Clifford and robbed her of money and a cellphone, then lied to police, destroyed his phone and deleted Facebook messages that connected him to Clifford, according to the district attorney’s office. Police found DNA evidence on a sweatshirt and on Clifford’s body that linked Hamel to the crime, the office said.
Hamel has pleaded not guilty, according to a report in the Greenfield (Mass.) Recorder.
The Cheshire County theft case dates to about nine months earlier. In an affidavit, Swanzey police Officer Kevin S. Clark wrote that he was called to Market Basket on Feb. 19 for a report that someone had stolen a woman’s purse from her shopping cart.
Surveillance footage showed two men taking the purse while the woman, Judy Beauregard, had her back turned, Clark wrote. There is no indication either man used violence.
The purse contained two credit cards, and Beauregard reported suspicious purchases later that same day in the amounts of $666 at the Walmart in Keene and $56.71 at the T-Bird Mini Mart on Route 12 in Swanzey, according to the affidavit. The purchases included an Xbox, a PlayStation, and a 32-inch TV, Clark wrote.
After reviewing surveillance footage images, officers from Massachusetts police departments identified the men as Hamel and Brandon Hennessey, 24, of Orange, Mass., Clark wrote.
A local judge issued an arrest warrant for Hamel on theft and related charges Feb. 26. Swanzey police arrested him Aug. 21, according to court records. He was released on personal recognizance bail.
Court records indicate Hamel returned to Keene for an Oct. 30 dispositional conference in Cheshire County Superior Court. By the time of his next scheduled court appearance on Dec. 4, he was already in Massachusetts custody for the murder charge.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Hennessey on a felony charge of theft by unauthorized taking and two misdemeanor charges of fraudulent use of a credit card, according to Swanzey Police Chief Thomas R. De Angelis. As of Thursday, he said Hennessey had not been arrested.