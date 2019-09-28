GREENFIELD, Mass. — A Manchester man pleaded guilty in a Bay State court Friday to eight charges stemming from an incident nearly a year ago, when he was accused of leading police on an interstate pursuit, starting in Walpole, N.H., and then repeatedly stabbing a Massachusetts state trooper.
Nghia V. Le, 19, took a plea on multiple felonies in Franklin County Superior Court in Greenfield, Mass., including armed assault with intent to murder and armed carjacking.
A judge sentenced Le to 10 to 12 years in prison, followed by five years of probation, with nearly a year of that covered by time already served awaiting resolution of his case.
Le also faces a felony theft charge in New Hampshire, for which he was indicted last month in connection with an alleged carjacking in Walpole that started the incident last October.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but a means of charging someone with a crime. He hasn’t been arraigned on the Cheshire County charge yet.
Massachusetts State Police said at the time that Le was involved in a crash with a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Route 123 and Valley Road in Walpole around noon on Oct. 19. He then stole the Camry from Elizabeth Prentiss, according to police, and sped south on Interstate 91 through Vermont and Massachusetts.
Police pursued Le to New Salem, Mass., where he crashed the Camry, according to Massachusetts State Police. When Trooper Mark Whitcomb attempted to stop him, “Le stabbed him repeatedly in the face, chest and arm and attempted to steal his cruiser,” according to a news release Friday from the Northwestern (Mass.) District Attorney’s Office.
Another trooper shot Le “several times” non-fatally, the release says, and Whitcomb survived.