BRATTLEBORO — Police arrested a local man accused of burglary Saturday, according to a news release.
Just after 2 p.m. that day, Brattleboro police responded to a home on Brook Street for a report of a theft, according to the release.
After neighbors described the suspect, officers determined that Corey A. Whidden, 28, of Brattleboro entered an unlocked apartment, Brattleboro police Lt. Adam Petlock said Tuesday. Whidden took “a bag containing various items” from the residence, according to the release. Petlock did not know exactly what was in the bag.
Officers found Whidden on Canal Street soon after, according to the release. He was arrested and charged with burglarizing an occupied residence.
Police held him at the station in lieu of a $2,500 bail, according to the release. He’s scheduled to appear in the Windham Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court today.