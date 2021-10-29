RINDGE — It didn’t take long for Rindge to name a new police chief.
Rachel Malynowski, a 17-year veteran, officially took over the department this week, following former chief Daniel Anair’s retirement last Friday.
“I am honored to have been chosen to continue serving the Town of Rindge in this capacity,” Malynowski said in an email Friday morning. “I am especially humbled by the overwhelming show of support and displays of confidence that I have received during the past several months, much of which has been shown to me from the members of the police department.”
Malynowski started as a part-time Rindge police officer in 2004, she said, before joining the department full time in 2007. She was promoted to detective in 2017 and became a sergeant in 2018.
Anair — who retired after 20 years with the department, including the last four as chief — told The Sentinel last week that he recommended Malynowski to succeed him. She was named his interim replacement before the Rindge selectboard made that appointment permanent at a meeting Wednesday, the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript reported.
When fully staffed, the department employs nine full-time and six part-time officers, as well as an animal control officer, Malynowski said last week. With Anair’s retirement and another officer’s recent departure, the department’s full-time staff stands at seven officers, one of whom is attending the police academy.