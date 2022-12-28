A fact of life: we have things to do every day. These daily to-do-lists are there whether you like it or not. So how do we make them a peaceful experience of our day rather than a stressful one. Here’ a mindful way to get your to-do-list rolling, while feeling calm and accomplished.
First, call your list “intentions of the day,” I feel it gives it a softer feel and not so harsh, because there are days when you have to throw your list out the window because of events out of your control. But know that and don’t beat yourself up over it. Follow your breath. Breathing in and out, I write down all my intentions of the day. I feel good about them and I know it’s possible to get everything done. That’s right! Don’t be a noodle and write down a list for the whole year; then it can get overwhelming. Just make it a possible-to-do daily list so you feel accomplished and a success throughout your day.
Second, get to work and enjoy each activity for what it is. Be present and focused on the task at hand.
Third, take a deep breath in and out once you have scratched an activity off your list. Breathe in: “I am done with this item,” breathe out:”It feels good to get things done.”
Fourth: If you’re having trouble finishing your list, breathe and close your eyes for a moment and see yourself getting it done the next day. Know that you did your best and tomorrow is a new day.
