Rhythm Foster, 7, of Keene, says she wants the chance to see Disney princess Ariel from "The Little Mermaid," and be dressed up like her when they meet.
"She's my most favorite," Foster says.
Her wish came true last Thursday when she learned she'd be visiting Disney World in Orlando, Fla., for six days later this month with her mom, Nashé Lambert, and stepdad, Christian Lamoreux. Her wish, sponsored by nonprofit Make-A-Wish Foundation, was revealed to her at Keene's Yankee Lanes bowling alley that afternoon.
"A service dog was her very first wish — the one she wanted the most, and then it was Disney World," Lambert shared. "If we couldn't do Disney World, it was the Mall of America [in Bloomington, Minn.]."
The Phoenix-based foundation fulfills wishes of children between ages 2½ and 18, facing critical health conditions that are "placing the child's life in jeopardy," according to its website. In Foster's case, that was a brain tumor she developed about three years ago.
"She was diagnosed with astrocytoma," Lambert said. "Out of the blue, she had a grand mal seizure where we didn't think she was going to survive."
In grand mal seizures, now known medically as tonic-clonic seizures, a person experiences a "tonic" phase where muscles throughout the body stiffen, followed by a "clonic" phase where their muscles twitch or jerk, according to the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. The seizure may be preceded by the person having a simple partial seizure or changes in mood or emotion.
"She had a couple of brain surgeries, and she's gone on chemotherapy for a good three years, and now she's finally pretty stable," Lambert said. "She has some hardware in her as well — tubes that go from her brain down into her abdomen."
Laura Simonds, who has worked with Foster as her occupational therapist for nearly three years, said despite going through such procedures, Foster has remained an animated and cheerful child.
"She's always so honest about how she's feeling, and she's so in tune with her body and lets us know what she means," Simonds said. "She's so sweet; she loves to dance, and she's so friendly and goes out of her way to say, 'Hello,' to everybody."
Because of her surgical implants, Foster will need medical accommodations for her trip, which Lambert said Make-A-Wish would be providing, as well as paying for most expenses of the trip, which begins Sept. 30.
The family is also receiving tickets to Universal Studios Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando, giving them the full Florida theme-parks experience.
"I was really surprised the trip was going to be quite so personal," Lambert said. "I figured they'd just pay for the trip and then we'd have to find a plane and everything else."
Marlborough resident Tina Downing, an employee at Keene optical component manufacturer 603OPTX, helped make Foster's dream possible. She's a "wish granter", who volunteers locally for Make-A-Wish, helping facilitate wish reveals for area children like Foster's at Yankee Lanes.
Make-A-Wish periodically shares a list of kids seeking wishes in New Hampshire, and Downing shortlists children from Cheshire County.
"Eight or nine years ago I went through some trauma on my own and I had to get out of my head," Downing said. "What better way to do that then to bring hope to people?"
She knew of Foster's story as she's been longtime friends with Foster's step-grandmother, so plans for granting the wish and organizing the reveal party came together within the span of a few weeks.
Family and school friends joined Foster to revel in the announcement like her aunt Rachel Tenney-Haley, who was enthusiastically capturing the celebration in photos last week.
"It's an opportunity for [Foster] to make beautiful memories," said Tenney-Haley, of Springfield, Vt. "... It's nice for her to have such a sense of community and people, and the folks that aren't able to be here today for whatever reason are all here in spirit."
Lamoreux, Foster's stepdad, said her medical journey has been complicated but noted he and Lambert hope the trip is an experience fit for a princess for their child.
"[Foster's condition] been really hard and challenging, but anytime she succeeds in anything, it just makes it more rewarding," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.