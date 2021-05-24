The Keene City Council has adopted an overhaul of the city’s land development code that has been in the works for several years.
The council on Thursday voted unanimously to approve two ordinances — one that aims to streamline the city’s development codes into a single document and another that establishes a new set of downtown zoning districts. The council also adopted a separate ordinance, which was connected to the code overhaul, to establish a licensing process for congregate living facilities and a board that will handle all the city’s license applications.
“It’s been a major effort, there have been numerous public presentations, staff and committee has addressed concerns,” said Councilor Mitch Greenwald during Thursday’s meeting. “Ultimately, this will simplify development. Time will tell, but this is a major improvement.”
Senior City Planner Tara Kessler has said the code update is meant to modernize rules that hadn’t been overhauled for half a century.
Councilor Philip Jones said Thursday that developers have reported having a difficult time working with the city due to its confusing rules, and that the code adopted by the council will be easier to navigate.
“This is one of the most important ordinances since I’ve been on the City Council,” he said. “I so look forward to seeing it come to fruition.”
In addition to streamlining the city’s regulations, the new code will change historic district requirements to exempt buildings less than 50 years old; update floodplain regulations to remove outdated references and remove a three-foot lower elevation limit for water storage areas; and create a new city zoning map to reflect the new downtown districts.
It will also address a number of inconsistencies related to permitted uses within different zoning districts, which has led to confusion about which uses are allowed in which parts of the city.
The new downtown districts — which will replace the existing downtown zones, including the central business and central business-limited districts — are downtown core, downtown growth, downtown limited, downtown edge, downtown transition and downtown institutional campus.
Each new district is designed to promote different types of economic activity as well as to ease the transition between commercial activity in the downtown area and nearby residential neighborhoods.
The ordinance establishing a licensing process for congregate living facilities grew out of the larger discussion about the code overhaul, Kessler said last month. Like the code overhaul, the licensing ordinance was unanimously recommended by the council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee.
The ordinance requires licenses for drug treatment clinics and residential drug treatment centers, fraternity and sorority houses, group homes, resource centers, homeless shelters, lodging houses (which already require a license) and residential care facilities. Organizations that are already operating would have one year to get a license, but new ones would have to get the license before they could begin operating.
“The main part of this ordinance is that we’re creating a new board for these licenses,” Jones said to the council. “If you remember back in 2017, we had a City Council’s goal committee, and one of the goals that came out of that was to be more systematic and this certainly helps achieve that goal.”
The licensing board will consist of five people and have the ability to approve, suspend or revoke all licenses issued by the city. It will use a fixed set of criteria in decisions, including with regard to violations by license holders.
All ordinances related to the code changes will go into effect Sept. 1 to give staff and the community time to become familiar with the new regulations.
“This is a big deal, it puts us way ahead of other communities in New Hampshire,” said Mayor George Hansel during the meeting. “I think this will be the first unified development ordinance in the state. So we’re leading the way again. This is a huge win for Keene and this sets us up to be extremely successful and create the community’s vision over the next couple of decades.”
The full land development code can be viewed online at www.keenebuildingbetter.com/ldc.