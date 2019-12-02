The first storm of the season Sunday night dumped about a foot of heavy snow on the Monadnock Region, with snowfall predicted to continue into Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning early Monday morning that remains in effect until Tuesday at 7 a.m. Cheshire, Sullivan and Hillsborough counties are part of the storm’s “target areas,” the warning stated.
Of the area towns with reported snow totals on the weather service’s website, the highest was Rindge with a range of 11.5 to 13 inches, followed by Keene, ranging from 9.8 to 11.1 inches. Marlborough was close behind, with 10.5 inches.
The storm’s effect caused all area schools, colleges and universities to close.
Keene businesses City Express Bus Service, Friendly Bus, Pilot Health and Service Credit Union also closed due to weather Monday.
Six calls for minor car crashes Sunday night were also responded to by dispatchers at Southwest N.H. Fire Mutual Aid, with no injuries reported.
There were also about 10 calls for cars off the road and a handful of cars pulled over for not clearing off their cars, according to Keene Police Lt. Steven Tenney.
Since 2002, New Hampshire residents have been legally required to get snow off their cars before driving.
Jessica’s Law was passed after Jessica Smith was killed when ice from a tractor-trailer hit a box truck that ended up hitting her car.
Drivers who violate the law face fines of $250 to $500 for a first offense and $500 to $1,000 for subsequent offenses.
“[It’s] for everybody’s safety so you can see and you’re not blowing snow on other people’s cars,” Tenney said. “Take it slow and plan ahead of time for the slower commute.”
Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches is predicted by the National Weather Service. Snow throughout Monday will be light, the service stated, but will get heavier again tonight.
The service’s winter storm warning urges people to stay inside and not travel unless urgent. Those who have to travel should bring an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency, the warning stated.