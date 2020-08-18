Crews are scheduled to paint traffic lines on Main Street in Keene Tuesday between the roundabout at Main, Marlboro and Winchester streets and Route 101.
The work, which is being done by a subcontractor for the regional infrastructure company, indus, will begin around 9 a.m. and should be completed this afternoon, according to Lee Dexter, a civil engineer for Keene’s Public Works Department who is overseeing the project.
Dexter said the crews will return at a later date to paint symbols, such as pedestrian crossings and bike lane markings.
The Keene Department of Public Works is asking drivers to reduce speed and be cautious of workers and equipment in the street. The department is also reminding motorists to stay in their lane while in the work zone and not to cross over payment markings. Failure to do so may result in tracking paint down the road, which would get onto other vehicles.
Questions about the work can be directed to the public works department at 352-6550.