PETERBOROUGH — Deputy Town Administrator Nicole MacStay will succeed retiring Town Administrator Rodney Bartlett, effective Jan. 1, the Peterborough selectboard announced in a news release Tuesday evening.
MacStay has worked for the town of Peterborough for 14 years, as assistant town administrator under then-Town Administrator Pamela Brenner and as deputy under Bartlett, according to the release.
A native of Peterborough, MacStay received a master’s in business administration from Franklin Pierce University, the release says.
“Nicole has proven herself a dedicated and competent manager, someone the board has come to count on to keep us informed and on track,” selectboard Chairman Tyler Ward said in a prepared statement. “She is a team player, well respected among her peers and staff. We know she’ll do an outstanding job.”
The release notes that MacStay’s promotion caps off a five-year succession plan that town officials developed.
Bartlett took the reins as town administrator in 2015, succeeding Brenner — Peterborough’s first female town administrator — when she retired after two decades in the role. Bartlett formerly served as the town’s public works director. The release says he’ll work as a part-time consultant next year, overseeing the Main Street Bridge replacement and library expansion projects.