PETERBOROUGH — A world-renowned artist retreat has changed its name.
The MacDowell Board of Directors voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt an official name change from The MacDowell Colony to MacDowell, according to a news release from the organization. This action resulted from an effort initiated by a staff petition in response to feedback from fellows and the larger artist community, the release states.
“This name change is at once a significant step and a natural evolution consistent with how the organization is widely known,” MacDowell Board Chair Nell Painter said in the release. “While the decision to make this change now aligns with the calls for social justice and reform that are sweeping the country, it is in keeping with the organization’s longstanding commitment to eliminate financial, geographic, cultural, and accessibility barriers to participation.”
In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Painter acknowledged that the word colony could mean a country or given location under the control of an outside power or, as would apply to MacDowell, a community of like-minded people. However, both definitions carry a sense of exclusion and hierarchy, and that the first definition was far more prevalent, she said to the news agency.
For more than 20 years, MacDowell has acted to remove structural barriers, expand awareness of the residency program to underrepresented communities, and diversify its peer panel review admissions process, according to the release. MacDowell leadership view the removal of colony from its name as one step among other commitments to come that will have significant impact on the program, as well as in staffing and governance, the release states.
In January, consultant Lisa Yancey began working with MacDowell’s board of directors and staff on a yearlong contract centered on diversity, equity, inclusion, and access strategies and competencies to make the entire institution more just, according to the release. MacDowell leadership has pledged to take steps to fully embrace that work.