New York playwright Jen Silverman, a two-time MacDowell fellow, will be discussing her new novel, “We Play Ourselves,” in an open conversation with novelist Swan Huntley during a Zoom event April 5.
Silverman and Huntley (“The Goddesses” and “We Could Be Beautiful”) first met during their residencies at the MacDowell artists’ colony in Peterborough.
Sponsored by The Toadstool bookshops, the Zoom conversation is open to all and begins at 6 p.m. A link can be found on the store’s events page at toadbooks.com.
Silverman’s plays have been produced across the United States and internationally, and she also writes for television and film. Her new novel features a promising young playwright, once heralded as a fierce new queer voice in female empowerment but now facing scandal and hiding out in Los Angeles.
For more information about the online event, please call The Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough at 603-924-3543.